The party is over gentlemen! Through a statement, Netflix notified its users about the new rules (and costs) that will be implemented for sharing their accounts with others. So if you are a user of this platform, check your email inbox because it is inevitable that you will receive this email.

“If you want to share your account with someone who lives in a different household than you, you can take advantage of the following features. Transfer a profile. Anyone using your account can transfer a profile to their own membership. Add an extra member. You can share your account Netflix with someone who does not live with you $69 MXN per month additional.”

It is worth mentioning that this option to add extra members to your account Netflix, it is not available if you have contracted the service through a cable television, telephone or internet company. Another important fact is that Netflix You have not specified from when you will begin to charge or enable the option to add people. However be prepared to make a decision.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: Look, I would really like to see people leave the platform to impose their preferences, but we all know that’s not going to happen. personally and fortunately Netflix It’s not my favorite platform, so he’ll be using the service of one of his competitors and I’ll wait and see what happens and I’ll contract the service for a month if something comes out that interests me.