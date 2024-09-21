Ciudad Juarez.- From January to August, 12,038 births were registered in the Civil Registry of Ciudad Juárez, which represents 67 percent of all births registered in 2023, reported Karla Gutiérrez, coordinator of the agency.

He added that, apart from births, there was also similar progress in other procedures carried out by the agency, as a total of 27,986 civil and legal procedures were registered in the different Civil Registry modules.

Gutiérrez said that 4,906 marriages were completed in the first eight months of the year.

“This data indicates the continuity in the formalization of unions and the interest in services related to the legal constitution of couples in the city,” said Gutiérrez.

As for divorces, 2,612 cases have been processed to date.

This number is representative of social dynamics and changes in family structures, reflecting the needs and legal processes associated with the dissolution of marriages.

There were 433 registrations of paternity recognition, which shows the interest in legally establishing paternity and the responsibilities associated with it. This procedure is for the legal identification of the parents and the recognition of paternal rights and duties.

In terms of deaths, 7,275 cases were reported up to August.

In addition, 722 foreign documents were registered, which implies the adaptation and recognition of international documents within the local legal system.

“This process is important for the integration of documents of foreign origin into the city’s civil and legal registries,” said Gutiérrez.

Comparing these numbers with those of the previous year, an increase in the total number of procedures is observed. In 2023, Ciudad Juárez registered a total of 42,238 procedures, which included 17,861 births, 5,496 marriages, 3,884 divorces, 650 paternity recognitions, 10,652 deaths, and 3,695 registrations of foreign documents.

This increase may be due to various factors, including changes in social trends, adjustments in administrative processes or a greater demand for the services offered, Gutierrez said. (David Ceniceros)