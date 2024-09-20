He South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, MC and model Kim Seokjinbetter known as BTS’s Jin made his debut at Milan Fashion Week 2024, living up to his nickname “Worldwide Handsome” and causing a great stir among his fans when he arrived in this European city. This is the first event in the world of haute couture, which the K-Pop idol attends as Gucci Global AmbassadorItalian luxury goods firm founded in 1921 by Italian fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

Jinhe “Worldwide Handsome”attended the Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 showby Sabato de Sarno, creative director of the firm and held at the Triennale Milano, a design and art museum located in the Parco Sempione in Milan, Lombardy, in northern Italy. For the occasion, the eldest member of the boyband Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS), looked charming and caused sighs from ARMY.

BTS’s Jin, Gucci’s Global Ambassador, wore an iridescent knit sweater in colors ranging from maroon to orange to purple. The garment exposed part of his chest and showed off silver necklaces. The singer also wore tailored brown pants, which he completed with a black Horsebit belt and the brand’s classic black Horsebit loafers.

BTS’s Jin lived up to his “Worldwide Handsome” moniker at Milan Fashion Week 2024.

Last Wednesday, Jin from BTS traveled from Seoul, South Korea, to Milan, Italy, to attending a fashion event for the first time. Before taking his flight, he posted a message on Weverse expressing that I was very nervous about attending the Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 showwithin the framework of the Milan Fashion Week 2024.

“Hi, I’m Jin“It’s been a while since I last greeted you. Is everyone enjoying Chuseok? I had a great time eating and seeing my family! I’m currently at the airport to catch a flight to Milan. It’s my first time attending an event like this, so I’m really nervous. I’ll be back later!”

BTS’s Jin, after military service

Last June, Kim Seokjin finished his military service as an active soldierbeing the first of the BTS members to conclude his duty as a citizen of the Republic of Korea. Just outside the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, he was greeted by his close friends RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, while Suga later joined them at the HYBE building (parent company of Big Hit Music, the record label that represents the boy band).

As his first solo activity after being discharged from military service, Jin had a fan meeting where he gave out hugs to a thousand fans, sang “The Astronaut”, “Super Tuna” and “Moon”, performed some TikTok challenges and more. On the other hand, the BTS member premiered his variety show “Run Jin” a few weeks ago (available on BANGTANTV YouTube channel), traveled to Paris, France, where she participated in the torch relay for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Continuing with his solo activities, will be part of the cast of “Kian’s Bizarre B&B”, a variety show that Netflix will premiere in 2025 and it is working on his music albumIt is worth mentioning that the last song he released as a solo artist was “The Astronaut” (composed with the members of Coldplay), in October 2022, a few weeks before enlisting in military service.

