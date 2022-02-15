Mexico.- The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) announced what were the financial groups that registered the highest number of complaints from its clients during 2021.

According to data collected by the specialized agency, from January to September of last year, Azteca BankCitibanamex, Bancoppel, Santander and BBVA Mexico were the banks that had the most claims.

On the other hand, as reported by the Condusef, in a general panorama, the financial groups that offer their services in the Mexican Republic added a total of 3 million 137 thousand complaints for possible fraud. The foregoing, said the agency, would have generated losses of approximately 16 thousand 732 million pesos.

Of the total amount claimed by banking users in Mexico, financial groups paid 4 million 768 thousand pesos. Noting that, of the total number of complaints filed during the first 9 months of 2021, 70% of these are motivated by possible fraud.

According to data collected by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services, during the first three quarters of last year, 95,000 complaints were registered for bad services in electronic banking, with an impact of 3 1,652 million pesos, of which only 254 million were paid to customers affected by this situation.

In a general context, the Condusef pointed out that, in total, the banks operating in the country had, from January to September 2021, 4 million 453 thousand claims filed by their users, with a total sum of 25 thousand 335 million pesos.

Meanwhile, regarding the particular crime of identity theft, the agency reported that 49 thousand 871 complaints were registered in the aforementioned period, with losses of 635 million pesos.

At the end of last month, the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) made it public knowledge that, during 2021, the banks that offer their services in the Mexican Republic managed to receive historical profits, amounting to 182 billion pesos.