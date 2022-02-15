The search for ‘child vaccination covid’ has jumped over 3,500% in the last 90 days on Google, while ‘child vaccination’ has grown by over 1,350% over the same period. The data was released on Tuesday by Google. According to the survey, of the 10 terms on vaccine that grew the most in the period, three are about the vaccination of children.

Among the most searched questions about vaccination in children, ‘how to register the childhood vaccine’ leads in the last 14 days, followed by ‘child covid vaccine, what to bring’.

+ SP vaccinates more than 70% of children between 5 and 11 years old against covid-19

There are also doubts about what experts say about childhood vaccination: ‘what the WHO says about the childhood vaccine’ and ‘what infectious disease specialists say about the vaccine in children’ were among the ten most sought-after questions about immunization in children. .

Paraná, Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and the Federal District are the states that most searched for ‘child vaccination covid’ in the last 7 days.

Most searched questions about the childhood vaccine against Covid-19, last 14 days

1- How to register the childhood vaccine?

2-Children’s covid vaccine, what to take?

3- What do you need to vaccinate children?

4- What does Pfizer say about the childhood vaccine?

5- When does the childhood vaccine start?

6- What is the best vaccine for children?

7- What does the WHO say about the childhood vaccine?

8- What do infectologists say about the vaccine in children?

9- What can happen with the vaccine in the child?

10- Where to take the children to vaccinate against Covid-19?

Most searched terms next to “child vaccine”/child vaccine, last 14 days

1- childhood coronavirus vaccine

2- childhood covid vaccine

3- covid vaccine in children

4- covid vaccine for children

5- Children’s pfizer vaccine

Terms on childhood vaccination against Covid-19 that grew the most, last 90 days

1- covid childhood vaccination (+3,500%)

2- infant covid vaccine (+2,100%)

3- childhood vaccination (+1,350%)

4- vaccine in children (+600%)

