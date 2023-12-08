The Game Awards have become a true Christmas tradition and as expected, in its tenth edition, the prizes were not only awarded to the best video games 2023, but new developments that will hit the market in the next two years were presented.

The forecasts were confirmed and Baldur’s Gate 3 won the award for best title, as well as five others: best role-playing game, presence in the voice of the gamersbetter multiplayer, better community support and better acting, embodied by Neil Newbon.

Alan Wake II He was the big winner, winning three awards: best game direction, best narrative and best artistic direction. To the surprise of many, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom He only got one, referring to the best in the action and adventure genre. More unexpected was that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 He failed to win in any category.

Microsoft celebrated that HiFi Rush took the podium for best sound effects, while Forza Motorsport it did the same as the best driving game and for its multiple accessibility options. The gala was also used to spread more gameplay of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and set its release window at some point in 2024.

He hype rose to its maximum when it was revealed O.D.a new interactive horror experience by Hideo Kojima which will be published under the seal of Xbox Game Studios. Arkane Studioscreators of Deathloop and Dishonoredhit the note with the unexpected appearance of Marvel’s Bladeset in Paris.

This event also served as a showcase for the combats in Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zero (the fourth part of the Tenkaichi saga) and Metaphor: ReFantazioan action and RPG proposal that is carried out by the creators of Persona 3, Persona 4 and Persona 5.

Supermassive Games works at The Casting of Frank Stonea horror game that will be set in the universe of Dead by Daylight. In the same sense, it was announced Last Sentinelwhere you will have to immerse yourself in a science fiction adventure, under the direction of Seteve C. Martin who has collaborated in the creation of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Square-Enix left a great taste in the mouth with Visions of Mana and opted for Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tidethe expansions of Final Fantasy XVI. PlayStation had a discreet participation, revealing God of War Ragnarök: Valhallaa free downloadable content that will serve as an epilogue, in addition to establishing the release date of Rise of the Ronin for March 22.

In the area of ​​remastering, it was confirmed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake and Sega is preparing an avalanche of products in this regard, among which stand out: Crazy TaxiGolden Axe, Jet Set RadioShinobi and Streets of Ragepromising that there are more classics from his portfolio in production.

The Game Awards They have completed and have the mission of reinventing themselves in their second decade, becoming a benchmark in the entertainment industry to be used as a gateway for large companies. Capcom took advantage of the space to publicize Monster Hunter Wildsscheduled for 2025, a period in which the ambitious and spectacular, Grand Theft Auto VI.