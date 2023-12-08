From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/12/2023 – 18:45

The evolution of luxury condominiums in the interior of São Paulo, driven by the security and social isolation demands of the pandemic, reveals the development of spaces that meet the needs of security, privacy, remote work and well-being, without compromising elements that characterize these developments: comfort, nature, convenience and quality of life. Topics such as climate and tranquility are crucial when choosing a project.

2020 data from developer JHSF showed a 143% increase in the search for luxury properties in the countryside over a period of one year.

+Ana Hickmann hires Paulo Guedes’ company to manage her debts

Luxury homes in the countryside often have large lots, providing more space and privacy than properties in the city. This is especially appealing to families who want space for outdoor activities, lush gardens, and private play areas. The interior often offers a lifestyle close to nature.

According to Lucas Melo, Executive Director of MBRAS, a high-end real estate boutique in São Paulo, the preference for the interior is a lifestyle: “factors such as quality of life, space, privacy and security influence a lot when choosing a property in the countryside . The slower pace of life in the country can help reduce the stress associated with city life, allowing friends and children alike to enjoy a more peaceful life,” he says.

With stunning landscapes set against green fields, the condominiums not only provide a relaxing escape from the hectic pace of the city, but also set a high standard of sophistication and convenience. With that in mind, we have listed the 5 most expensive country condominiums in the interior of São Paulo:

Boa Vista Farm

Located in Porto Feliz, less than an hour from São Paulo, Fazenda Boa Vista is a development that deserves to be highlighted. With houses valued at up to R＄300 million, the 12 million m² space provides an experience of incomparable tranquility, presenting a meticulously preserved green and wooded setting, demonstrating an exceptional concern for nature.

There, the landscape coexists harmoniously with environmental preservation. In addition to its aesthetics, the property offers prestigious amenities, with an excellent equestrian center and two international standard golf courses, designed by one of the greatest sporting icons in the world, golfer Arnold Palmer. It is also the first signed by North American Randall Thompson, in operation since 2009, in an area of ​​650 thousand m².

The presence of an integrated helipad facilitates access, allowing quick arrival from busy Faria Lima, just 15 minutes away by helicopter. For those who prefer the road, access is equally easy, just over an hour by car. Furthermore, it is close to the Catarina executive international airport, the only private airport in Brazil, which expands travel options for residents.

Quinta da Baroneza

Considered one of the largest country condominiums in Brazil, the houses can be valued at up to R＄ 150 million. The condominium is an exclusive enclave in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, it prioritizes security with surveillance, biometric access and cameras.

In addition to the exclusive Golf Club for members, with a course designed by Dan Blankenship, Quinta da Baroneza also has a modern equestrian facility with complete infrastructure. The condominium is extremely family-friendly and brings together friends and children.

Residents can enjoy this ecological paradise with vast preserved Atlantic Forest, recycled water and sustainable practices. In addition to conveniences such as stores and grocery deliveries, the condominium provides a sophisticated lifestyle surrounded by nature, with elegant residences amid trails, bike paths and sports facilities.

Boa Vista Village

After the success of Fazenda Boa Vista, Boa Vista Village was opened. Located in an area of ​​more than 2 million m², the development is in Porto Feliz, next to the Farm and is focused on bringing the interior to life. The space offers an infrastructure including an 18-hole golf course, tennis center for international tournaments, international spa, Town Center, sports club, equestrian center, organic center, Kid’s Center and a small farm.

Everything was designed based on sustainable principles and with the expertise of renowned architecture, design and landscaping professionals. Furthermore, there is a beach specially designed for surfing, with a coastline made up of “seaside” buildings, providing the feeling of coastal life in a rural environment. Boa Vista Village offers a unique experience that combines luxury, nature and sports, in a stunning environment, where day use can cost up to R＄2 thousand. Apartments right on the sand can cost R＄15 million.

Grama Farm

Fazenda da Grama, originally from a family property, was transformed into a venture with urban infrastructure, maintaining a pleasant and natural environment. Friends joined as the first customers, houses were built, families settled in and the farm prospered as a social and sporting enterprise, providing memorable moments for the owners and their families, bringing the initial project to fruition successfully.

With an advanced security system, the residence offers a wide range of amenities ranging from practicing a variety of sports to massage and hairdressing services, as well as spaces for children and young people to enjoy moments of relaxation. Home values ​​are also close to R＄50 million.

Praia da Grama, a space built combining technology and nature, brings to the Farm a realistic coastal environment of 91 thousand m², which has 28 thousand m² of “sea” with natural waves.

Lands of Saint Joseph

Inspired by subdivisions abroad, in Boca Raton, Palm Beach, Naples and southern Spain, the Terras São José development is a pioneer in Itu and was built on an area of ​​4.2 million m² and opened in December 1974. The development is extremely close to the city, making life easier for residents.

Senpar’s partners, looking to diversify their business beyond road construction, decided to bring to Brazil the first closed subdivision with water sports and disciplines such as tennis, golf and equestrian. The development has a horse riding and helipad, and has been undergoing updates to its leisure, social and infrastructure areas.

Condominium owners also have new services aimed at quality of life, such as, for example, the Medical Center.

The evolution of luxury country condominiums in the interior of São Paulo is a reflection of contemporary needs and desires for a refuge that balances luxury, nature and comfort. These developments are consolidated as excellent options for those looking for a sophisticated and serene escape amid the beauty of the interior of São Paulo. With modern infrastructure, these places offer a unique experience and create a stunning environment for residents.