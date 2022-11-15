Bad news for the Rams



NFL superstar Kupp needs surgery and is out



Cooper Kupp in the hospital.

los Angeles The Los Angeles Rams have to replace what is perhaps the best receiver in the NFL: Cooper Kupp needs surgery and is out for a long time.







In the midst of his sporting crisis, Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have to cope with bad news. Cooper Kupp, NFL Finals MVP earlier this year, has suffered a syndesmosis tear and needs surgery.

The wide receiver played a key role in the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (23:20) in Super Bowl LVI. Kupp got two touchdowns at Inglewood, one with 85 seconds remaining.

Kupp (29) suffered the injury on Sunday (local time) in the game against the Arizona Cardinals (17:27). The Rams conceded their sixth loss in ninth game of the season and are bottom in the NFC West. Kupp was placed on the injured reserve list and will miss at least four games.

