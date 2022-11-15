Tensions erupted in Brazil between the two Red Bull teammates, Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez, are – as it was easy to predict – fueling great discussions in the week leading teams and riders to the last race of the season. At Interlagos the two-time world champion refused to help Perez, who was fighting for second place in the World Championship, giving him sixth place overall. Verstappen made it known, both by radio and by speaking to journalists after the race, that he had the “his reasons” to do what he did. On the other side of the garage, however, Perez also clearly expressed his thoughts. Interviewed by journalists, the Mexican said he was amazed and embittered, underlining how Verstappen’s titles are also thanks to him.

By radio then, crossing the finish line, Checo said that this behavior shows “who is Max really“. A direct attack that was not appreciated at all in Holland, where Verstappen is literally idolized. Even the ex-rider and current boss of the Dutch GP has lined up in defense of the two-time world champion Jan Lammers. Interviewed on the issue by the TV channel NOS, Lammers pointed the finger at Perez’s claims: “Perez said Verstappen owes him his two titles – said the 66-year-old born in Zandvoort – but he also said that he has now seen the true nature of Verstappen, which I think is quite personal. It’s a personal insult to Max’s character– concluded Lammers – it’s something that wasn’t necessary and it was like a shot below the belt“.