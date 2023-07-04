The talented and charismatic bad gyal is more than ready to set fire to the stage of one of the most popular venues in the Mexico City with a concert that promises to be unforgettable, as well as a lot of little dog.

After her successful sold-out presentation in Mexico City last year, the undisputed queen of the urban scene returns to the country’s capital to make us vibrate with her sensual flow.

When, where and presale date

On Friday October 13, 2023lovers of perreo and fans of dancehall and reggaeton will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique experience with hits like “KARMIKA”, “Pimp”, “Fever” on the stage of Pepsi Center WTC.

You can not miss it! Tickets will be available at presale for Citibanamex cardholders starting Monday July 10 at 11:00 a.m.through the website www.ticketmaster.com.mx.

The general sale will begin on Tuesday, July 11 at 11 am in both ticket master as in the box office of the enclosure.

The party that Bad Gyal will give at the Pepsi Center

One of Bad Gyal’s standout skills is his ability to turn his shows into a real party, and that’s exactly what he promises to do at Pepsi Center WTC. Bad Gyal has repeatedly demonstrated his dominance on stage and is now preparing a show that promises to be a real madness in Mexico City.

Her recent performance at the Sónar festival in Spain was an explosion of adrenaline, where fans danced to the rhythm of each of the songs by this undisputed queen of reggaeton. Her contagious energy and her incomparable talent have allowed her to conquer the music scene both in Spain and internationally, becoming a global phenomenon.

Bad Gyal has broken ground with songs like “Fiebre” and “Cool” and has established himself as a rising star. His next album, titled “La Joia”, promises to be another overwhelming success. Currently, he is promoting the second part of his hit “Chulo”, this time with Tokischa and Young Miko, a remix that was released a week ago and has already accumulated millions of views.

If you have doubts about your attendance at his concert, we tell you that last year, tickets for Bad Gyal’s concert at the BB Auditorium sold out quickly. So don’t miss the opportunity and get your tickets before history repeats itself!

Do not stay without living this unique party. Go and enjoy the best urban rhythms of Bad Gyal at Pepsi Center WTC.

Who is Bad Gyal?

Alba Farelo i Soléartistically known as Bad Gyal, is a talented Spanish singer-songwriter and actress that has left its mark on the music industry. His musical style has been classified as a fascinating genre fusionamong which are the reggaeton, dancehall and trap. At only 26 years old, Bad Gyal has managed to establish himself as one of the most outstanding artists of the urban scene.

Born on March 7, 1997 in Vilasar de Mar, Spain, Bad Gyal is the eldest of five siblings, including Paula, Bruno, and Irma and Greta, who are also artistically talented. Her musical genre, known as urbano latino, has captivated millions of followers around the world.

Among Bad Gyal’s most popular songs are “KÁRMIKA”, “Mañana ser bonito” and “La Prendo”, the latter released in 2022. However, one of his biggest recent hits is “Pimp Pt.2”a song that is part of his latest musical production and that promises to be another overwhelming success.

In addition, their songs “Fiebre”, “44”, “Blin Blin” and “Alocao” have also been acclaimed by the public. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Bad Gyal’s overwhelming talent live. Buy your tickets and get ready to live a unique musical experience at the Pepsi Center WTC!