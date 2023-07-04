LG Electronics unveiled its novelties in hospitality displays at Hitec 2023, the world’s leading trade show dedicated to hospitality technology solutions held in Toronto, Canada. In particular, LG presented the new hotel TVs equipped with Apple AirPlay technology, which allows guests to share content from their iPhone or iPad on the TV in their room. Hotel guests can then securely connect their iPhone or iPad to the hotel’s LG smart TV by simply scanning a QR code. With no login or password to remember or a separate application to download, this solution is the simplest solution for a hotel to allow guests to access their entertainment applications and personal accounts on the big screen of their room. Hotel properties may begin offering AirPlay functionality on LG hotel smart TVs later this year. The AirPlay feature will be available on LG smart TVs from 2023 and later years’ models.

In the Reception area, visitors were able to test the 136-inch, 1.5mm pixel pitch LG LED All-in-One display, a solution that includes a controller, built-in speaker and optional floor stand. In the Meeting Room area, visitors had the opportunity to explore LG displays for meeting rooms, with solutions suitable for spaces of various sizes and different usage requirements. These include the 163-inch 1.8 mm pixel pitch LG LED All-in-One display, LG One:Quick series products, and 43-inch and 55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) screens. Visitors were also able to observe LG CreateBoard, the 75-inch interactive digital whiteboard with 40-point multi-touch functionality, 4K resolution that allows simple screen sharing via the LG CreateBoard Share application. The Suite Room area housed the 97-inch LG OLED TV, while the Presidential Suite area amazed visitors with the 136-inch LG Magnit display, with a pixel pitch of 0.78mm.