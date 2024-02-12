Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2024 – 8:13

Average prices for hydrous ethanol rose in 20 states and the Federal District last week, fell in 4 and remained stable only in Ceará. The data are from the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP).

The average price of ethanol rose 4.11% – from R$3.41 per liter, in the previous week, to R$3.55. In São Paulo, the main producing and consuming state with the largest number of stations surveyed, the average price increased by 4.02%, from R$3.23 to R$3.36.

According to the ANP, the biggest drop in the week, 2.68%, occurred in Rondônia – from R$4.85 to R$4.72.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.