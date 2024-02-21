Although it may not seem like it, we are approaching the sixth, and possibly final, phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With The Fantastic Four Just over a year away, Marvel Studios and Disney have begun to do everything possible to make this conclusion to the Multiverse Saga the success we all hope it will be. However, this will not be easy, and one of the most important crossroads is Avengers: The Kang Dynastywhich faces a series of problems.

According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers: The Kang Dynastywhich will be available sometime in 2026, will no longer be The Kang Dynasty. After the arrival of Michael Waldron, writer of the series of LOKIand who has a similar role in this film, measures have begun to be taken to reduce, or completely disappear, the character of Kang, and replace him with another villain who manages to fulfill a similar role.

Let us remember that Kang was selected as the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, similar to what happened with Thanos. However, it seems that this character, or rather, his actor, never managed to connect with Marvel Studios and the public. Although Jonathan Majors' participation as Kang and his variants in the two seasons of LOKi were positively received, the same cannot be said for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Due to the low reception of this tape, the studio was already considering reducing or eliminating the role of this characterwhich represented a big change in the established plans, so nothing was certain at that time.

However, in December 2023, Majors was found guilty of reckless assault by his ex-girlfriend. Moments after this resolution, Disney and Marvel Studios announced that Majors had been fired from his role as Kang, leaving the future of this character, and of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in doubt.

In this way, The Hollywood Reporter has pointed out that Marvel Studios is investigating the ways in which Kang would be replaced in the MCU, making it clear that his role as the main antagonist will be completely abandoned in the future, which leaves the door open for another iconic villain to take his place as the main antagonist in the fifth Avengers film.

Although there is no official information at the moment, Rumors have indicated that Doctor Doom would be the villain chosen to replace Kang. Considering that the sixth Avengers movie is Secret Wars, and Doom plays an important role in the history of the comics, this doesn't sound like something far-fetched. Along with this, we still don't know how Marvel Studios is going to deal with Kang's departure, especially after the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhere we were introduced to multiple variants of this character.

For now, the only MCU movie coming this year will be Wolverine & Deadpoolwhich will premiere on July 26, 2024. After this, the MCU will enter its sixth, and so far final, phase. In related topics, you can learn more about The Fantastic Four here. Likewise, a release date is confirmed for X-Men '97.

It's something very strange. While I never thought Jonathan Majors did a bad job with Kang, it was clear that Marvel Studios was never a fan of his work and the multiverse story in general. There was no clear direction, and multiple projects suffered from constant changes, to the point that it is certain that directors and writers were not aware of what they should do.

