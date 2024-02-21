Blue Cross has made it official that his player, Gabriel “Toro” Fernandez has been operated successfully, this for a cruciate ligament injury to the right knee. The Uruguayan footballer will not be able to see any more minutes in the remainder of the season. Closing 2024 and possibly in much of Apertura 2024.

Through social networks, the cement team shared the new medical report of her player, “The Club's medical area reports that the surgery performed today on Gabriel Fernández's right knee was a success,” the publication reads.

With this it is known that now the forward will no longer be able to play for at least 8 months, a situation for which he would practically be missing the entire year of 2024 and could be back until 2025. For now this is an estimate and will be confirmed as his recovery progresses. .

Gabriel Fernández came off the bench just in the 26th minute of the duel between Cruz Azul and Atlético de San Luis of Matchday 6, this after intense pain in the knee, this after trying to press and when stepping on the grass the blow reverberated to the knee which caused the injury.

Regarding a possible replacement, Cruz Azul has remained without much movement, according to the regulations they can still search for an element until March 8 as long as they do not have a current contract.