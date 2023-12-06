After months of negotiations and failed agreements, the Automotive Development Table at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. The protagonist of the debate was obviously Stellantis, who reiterated to the ministry itself but also to ANFIA, Regions and Unions its intention to support vehicle production in Italy. The Italian-French group will not back down in this sense, but on one condition (we’ll get to it later): that we work quickly for the implementation of those enabling factors deemed “fundamental for achieving all objectives”.

Trust in Italy

“Today we once again reaffirmed Stellantis’ strong commitment to the country and the centrality of Italy in the Group’s global strategy – commented the head of Corporate Affairs Italy of Stellantis, Davide Mele – We have presented a shared plan with specific missions for each plant that will lead the Group to produce the largest vehicle portfolio of the last 10 yearsi, expanding the offer of our 10 brands to cover as many market segments. But, as underlined in the work plan shared with the Ministry, to achieve the final objectives, beyond the performance level of each plant, a series of specific enabling factors are crucial”.

Specific enabling factors

And what are these factors that Mele talks about? It is the manager of the Italian-French group himself who lists them: la cancellation of the impact of the Euro 7 regulation for the continuation of the production of accessible models in Italy; the introduction of adequate incentives for electric vehicle customers to support the market and the development of the charging network; and the improvement of Stellantis’ industrial competitiveness and Italian suppliers, including the cost of energy. These are all conditions which, according to the group led by Carlos Tavares, must be considered priorities if we really intend to make vehicle production in Italy more efficient and valorise.

The future of Italian factories

Each Italian Stellantis plant, in any case, will have a specific role in the Stellantis strategy, illustrated during the Automotive Development Roundtable. In particular, a Melfi several electric cars will be built based on the STLA Medium platform; we will start with a DS in the last quarter of 2024, subsequently there will also be space for a Lancia, the Gamma, arriving in 2026. Atessahowever, one of the main global production points for Stellantis will be created for new electrified commercial vehicles for all the group’s brands, while a Pomigliano the company intends to extend the life cycle of the Panda and thus support the plant until the new model cycle arrives. And that’s not all: the installation of Cassino is currently reorganizing to introduce the STLA Large electric platform to produce the next generation of vehicles from premium and luxury brands such as Alfa Romeo and Maserati, also new to Modena where the new FuoriSerie paint shop dedicated to the customization of Maserati models will be set up in 2024.