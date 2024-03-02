RIA: an improvised explosive device was found on the bottom of a car at the entrance to Crimea

An improvised explosive device (IED) made from foreign-made components was found on the bottom of a car when entering Crimea from the north at the Dzhankoy checkpoint. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the power structures of the republic.

As the agency’s interlocutor said, Russian FSB officers at the checkpoint inspected the car heading to Crimea. The driver was a law enforcement officer from the Kherson region. An explosive device-like object was found on the underside of the driver's seat.

The car was promptly moved to a safe distance, after which the explosives technicians neutralized the IED. Experts came to the conclusion that it was made from foreign components supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries.

Operational search activities are being carried out, the circumstances and persons involved in the crime are being established.

In October 2023, the FSB reported preventing an attempt to blow up the city hall using an explosive device in Rubtsovsk, Altai Territory. At the same time, FSB officers detained a man born in 1988, who was planning to carry out a terrorist attack at the direction of the Ukrainian special services. He said that he was going to hide an improvised explosive device (IED) in a bucket of mushrooms.