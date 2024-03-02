Relaunch of Piombino: steely agreement between Mimit and Jindal

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, the Tuscany Region, the Municipality of Piombino and Jsw Steel Italy Srl was signed on Friday at Palazzo Piacentini, with the aim of relaunching the Piombino steelworks site. The memorandum, explains a note, “sets the conditions to support and make the production of rails more efficient and sustainable and is part of a broader project to relaunch the area which also includes the restart of the production of hot rolled coils to safeguard employment and reduce the import of steel products into Italy from non-EU countries”. The agreements provide for three months of work to reach the signature of a Program Agreement pursuant to art. 252-bis of the Consolidated Environmental Law.

Returning to Piombino, here are the comments of the protagonists. “With the signed Protocol we lay the foundations for the relaunch of the Piombino steel hub, restoring centrality to an area which, for the transformation of steel, has always been a point of reference in Italy and Europe. This MoU follows the similar one signed with Metinvest last January 17: I am certain that the coexistence of the two investments will bring great advantages in terms of production and supply capacity, restoring Piombino the dignity of a large steelmaking hub in compliance with the highest technological and environmental standards. In this relaunch project, the revamping of the rail train takes on fundamental importance, to relaunch the competitiveness of the historically leading site in the sector. Today is an important stage which implies a further challenge between now and the next few months: they will have to follow the technical works at a rapid pace so as to be able to sign the Program Agreement in a short time and renew the 2018 one”, declared the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, who will chair an update table on the relaunch programs of the steel hub on Thursday 7 March at 5.30 pm in Piombino. Representatives of the trade unions, the top management of the two companies and representatives of the Tuscany Region, the Municipality of Piombino and the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea will be present at the meeting.

Eugenio Giani, president of the Tuscany Region, commented: “With this agreement, the JSW Group takes a step in the right direction to assume binding commitments shortly, in a complementary way to the new Metinvest project, while requesting national support for its investments according to the established rules and procedures. The Tuscany Region is ready to do its part at the working table for the definition of the program agreement, necessarily having to balance investments, employment and environmental protection, infrastructural and energy development. We ask Mr. Jindal to guarantee the modernization of the train tracks as a first step – necessary and preparatory – for public aid. Next week's discussion with the unions will also be important because, after the various previous attempts, the JSW Steel Italy project must be shared and closely monitored in its execution”.

“This document, added to the similar one signed with the new investors Metinvest and Danieli, represents the foundation of a unitary project to relaunch the steel industry in the area, which is finally concrete. It is the basis from which we start to return Piombino to the center of the national steel industry but with modern plants and at the forefront of environmental protection, far from the city and without consequences on economic diversification, tourism and citizens' health. These are essential conditions for concrete industrial development compatible with the needs of the city, the community and the workers”, declared Francesco Ferrari, mayor of Piombino. Sajjan Jindal, president of Jsw Group, declared: “The industry The Italian steel industry is going through a phase of transformation. Jsw Steel Italy's investments in the modernization of the Piombino steel site reaffirm our commitment to collaborating with the Italian Government for the growth and economic development of the region. The investment of 143 million euros for the modernization of the Piombino Rail Train will make it the most modern, technologically advanced and the best in Europe. This project will safeguard the city's aspiration to develop as a steelmaking hub and will increase national production, with a consequent reduction in imports of steel products into Italy.”