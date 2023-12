Javier Milei spoke to supporters on the balcony of Casa Rosada | Photo: EFE/ Enrique García Medina

After the official ceremony in which he took office as president of Argentina, Javier Milei appeared for the first time on the main balcony of the Casa Rosada, the seat of the country's government, and gave another speech to supporters present.

During his speech, the president declared what he called “the end of the populist night” in the country.

“Today, we, good Argentines, declare the end of the populist night and the rebirth of a prosperous and liberal Argentina,” he said in an impassioned speech to supporters.

Milei appeared on the historic balcony of the Casa Rosada after greeting international leaders in a palace hall and sitting for the first time in the president's office.

“We are going to start rebuilding Argentina after more than 100 years of decadence,” said Milei, who did not hide the difficulties the country will face in the first months of his mandate.

But, despite this period of difficulties, Argentines will overcome the crisis, he said. “There is no night that has not been defeated by the day”, he highlighted.