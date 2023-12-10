For the NGO, changes proposed by the rapporteur bring progress, but there is still room for improvement

The NGO All for Education stated that the replacement project presented on Saturday (Dec 9, 2023) by the rapporteur of the New Secondary Education, deputy Mendonça Filho (União Brasil- PE), “brings advances in relation to the propositions” of the MEC (Ministry of Education), contained in the PL 5,230 of 2023. Despite this, he argues that there is still room for improvement.

“It is important to highlight that the substitute does not represent a return to the reform law approved in 2017 and that, even though there is room for improvements in this final stretch, the text already signals an improved version of the New Secondary Education when compared to the original proposal”, said the organization. Read the complete of the analysis (PDF – 493 kB).

Todos Pela Educação considered that there had been progress in relation to the government project in the following points:

maintenance of the increase in the minimum hours for FGB (Basic General Training);

definition of a minimum for its deepening.

The text also praised the “clear definition that 'national guidelines' should be created to guide curricular deepening paths”.

The return to the organization of learning by areas of knowledge and the possibility of hiring based on knowledge for EPT (Professional and Technological Education) courses was also considered positive by the NGO, as well as signaling that better regulation will be needed for exceptional use of the EaD (Distance Learning).

However, Todos Pela Educação argued that the model proposed by Mendonça Filho for compensating hours in the case of EPT courses with 1,000 or 1,200 hours should be improved. It also suggests the implementation of a binding target of at least 7 hours for the expansion of full-time education and greater clarity on how the Enem (National Secondary Education Examination) will be articulated with the New Secondary Education.

The New High School was created by the government of the former president Michel Temer (MDB), in 2017. According to the schedule, the changes began to be put into practice in 2022. The objective of the project was to make the teaching stage more attractive, in addition to expanding full-time education. However, its implementation faces structural challenges, resistance and lack of knowledge on the part of the population.

REPORTER WANTS MORE MANDATORY HOURS

Mendonça Filho presented his report on bill 5,230 of 2023. Among the changes is a new workload for mandatory and optional subjects. He maintained the 3,000-hour high school workload (1,000 hours per year) stipulated in the law 13,415 of 2017, but changed its distribution between optional and mandatory subjects. Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 418 kB).

If Mendonça Filho's text is approved, students will have 2,100 hours for mandatory subjects and 900 hours for optional subjects (training itineraries chosen by the student).

The deputy's proposal increases the number of hours for mandatory subjects in relation to the current rule, but it is lower than what the MEC had suggested to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Read more in this report.