“The most powerful luxury SUV in the world”. Like this Aston Martin wanted to anticipate the debut of the new version of DBX, its high-wheeled model which in the coming weeks will enrich its range with a very high performance variant. In the clip titled “Change is Coming”, Gaydon’s house showed a prime teaser of the new version of its SUV, in which some parts of the wheels, bodywork and interiors can be glimpsed, all accompanied by a soundtrack that anticipates the sound of what should be called Aston Martin DBX S. The new version of the British Sport Utility will debut on 1 February 2022 .

In the video, the British brand tries to whet the curiosity of fans with some striking phrases: “Change is coming. Power speaks “ it’s still “The next chapter in the DBX story is about to be told and new performance standards will be set. Are you ready for the most powerful luxury SUV in the world? “. Currently Aston Martin’s high-wheel model range includes a version equipped with Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 550 hp and 700 Nm) of maximum torque, as well as a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six available in China.

On the occasion of the launch of the high-performance version, the DBX line-up could also be renewed stylistically: the specimens spotted during the tests at the Nürburgring they were indeed. endowed of slightly redesigned bodykit and four tailpipes. The V8 engine of AMG origin could be upgraded but some rumors speak of a completely new engine for the DBX S that could take advantage of the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 already used on the DBS Superleggera, with a power exceeding 700 hp. This choice would allow the DBX to be put on a different level than its rivals, also responding in advance to the restyling of the Urus arriving in the coming weeks.