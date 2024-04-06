Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Al-Jazira will face Shabab Al-Ahly tomorrow, Sunday, in the 18th round of the ADNOC Professional League, amid suffering from absences, which it hopes to overcome in time before kick-off.

The addition of 5 players to the ranks of our national Olympic team increased the difficulties for the team, and they are Rakan Walid, Mubarak Bani Zama, Zayed Sultan, Ahmed Mahmoud and Ahmed Fawzi, at a time when Abu Bakr Kamara, who returned injured after participating in the ranks of the Mauritanian national team, is currently absent. And Ali Mabkhout.

Romanian Mirel Radoi, the team's coach, realizes that the current time is making it more difficult for him to try to achieve his first victory in the league since he took over the job, as negative results continue one after the other, putting him in a very difficult test against the “Knights”, one of the most prepared clubs at the present time in the competition.