América is a team that must always be thinking about the future beyond what its present dictates. Today, the team at the top of Liga MX and as a great favorite in CONCACAF, is already analyzing the squad to define the moves they will make. facing the summer market, with several names already on the club's planning table, one of them the great star of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Idrissi.
Jonathan Rodríguez left the team and went to the MLS, leaving a space on the roster. In Coapa they made the decision not to sign an emergency replacement and to more calmly analyze important options to fill their gap. At this moment, the most liked option is Idrissi, a Moroccan who arrived in Liga MX last tournament as a free agent and who since his arrival has shown an excellent level, since in 22 games in all competitions he has scored 6 goals and 8 assists. .
Idrissi perfectly meets what América requires, a left winger with a changed profile, the same thing that Rodríguez added, beyond the fact that they are different styles, since 'cabecita' was natural power and Oussama is more of an artist with the controlled ball. In any case, the move will not be easy, since in Coapa they would have to compete with the two teams from Nuevo León, in addition to finding themselves with a huge price above 10 million euros for the African.
#America #attack #Idrissi #summer
