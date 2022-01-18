Add and follow Carlos Alcaraz in the first Grand Slam of the year. The young tennis player from Murcia defeated Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in the first match of the Australian Open by fast track, endorsing him 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. In less than two hours of play, the pass to the second round of the player from El Palmar was sentenced. Much more muscular and with powerful services that sometimes exceeded 200 km/h, Alcaraz built a victory that everyone was counting on.

Now, in the second round, Serbian Dusan Lajovic, 31 years old and number 39 in the world, awaits him. The Murcian rival in Melbourne needed up to five sets to win against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 [8], 6-1). The difficulty begins to increase for Carlos Alcaraz, who will face a tennis player who became number 23 in the ATP

Alcaraz-Lajovic schedule



The meeting between the Murcian Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Dusan Lajovic will be in the early hours of Tuesday 18 to Wednesday 19 January. The appointment will take place in the second turn of the 1573 Arena track, so it will not be played before 3:30. The organization must confirm the schedule, but the game is expected to be played around 4:00 am this Wednesday.

Where to see the match?



The second ‘match’ of the tennis player from El Palmar at the Australian Open 2022 can be followed on television. The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Dusan Lajovic, corresponding to the second round of the first Grand Slam of the year, can be followed live and exclusively on the Eurosport channel and on the channel’s own app.