A little over a week after the long-awaited debut, Aston Martin has decided to speed up the test phase of the new DBX S. The high-performance version of the SUV was recently anticipated by the British car manufacturer through a new teaser image, and was further confirmed by the prototypes recently tested on the snow: the almost total absence of camouflage made it possible to spot several design elements, such as a larger front grille, a new front hood and four tailpipes.

Having said the cosmetic changes, the main novelty of this version of the DBX will concern the engine. And from this point of view, they are two hypotheses under consideration of the British brand: on the one hand a V8 engine of AMG origin, which could be upgraded for the occasion, on the other hand a completely new engine that could take advantage of the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 already used on the DBS Superleggera, with powerful over 700 hp. We will see which side the choice of Aston Martin will lean on, surely opting for this second solution would allow the British brand to put the DBX on a different level than its rivals, also responding in advance to the restyling of the Urus that should arrive in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, curiosity grows as the unveil of the DBX S approaches: the appointment is set until next February 1st.