#MercadoDePasses | ? Details remain for Walter Bou to STAY in #DefenseandJustice. El Halcón will buy 50% of the pass from #Mouth. The operation is separate from Benedetto’s, it has nothing to do with it. It remains to be defined whether he will sign until December 2024 or 2025✍? pic.twitter.com/ZvwcRNn2Os

– Pass Market (@MDePasesArg) January 19, 2022