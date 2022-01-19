There is less than a month to go until the start of the championship and every day there are new developments in the transfer market.
We tell you the most important information you need to know about Argentine football and its transfers
Cristian Pavón is released from Boca in June and at Xeneize they look favorably on getting a sale to receive money for his pass. Atlético de Mineiro, which has Turco Mohamed as coach, has him as one of its priorities.
Walter Bou finished his loan and returned to Boca, but since he did not have a place, he would go back to Defense and Justice. Those of Varela would buy 50% of their pass.
Despite the difficulties of the contract, the agreement is already complete and Ricardo Centurión will become a new reinforcement of San Lorenzo. He comes from playing in Vélez, where he finished the year with few minutes.
Tarragona has already signed his contract and is a new Gymnastics player for 2022.
Damián Batallini would return to Argentine soccer after passing through Mexico. The midfielder, who in the past was on the radar of River and Boca, would sign with Independiente. Details are missing to confirm its arrival and it would close in the next few hours.
One of the protagonists of the pass market. Several Argentine soccer teams were interested in him and now his future could be in Brazil. Cruzeiro, a team that has Ronaldo as owner, is willing to pay what River asks for him.
Pol Fernández is in the details of returning to Boca as a reinforcement. Xenelze will buy his pass from Cruz Azul and they will pay two million dollars.
Hurricane works on the arrival of Pablo Adorno. Details remain to reach an agreement with Cerro Porteño.
