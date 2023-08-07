The unfortunate fact of the day of the Colombian soccer weekend was the attack on the line judge of the match Cali vs. National.

Minute 69 was elapsed. A penalty was whistled in favor of National Athletic for a hold on his shirt inside the area and the fans at the Cali stadium attacked the linesman.

Background

Before charging, the line, Richard Ortizwas hit by a bottle that was thrown from the stands, while Alexander Ospinathe central referee, reviewed the play in the VAR.

Ospina stopped the game for approximately 10 minutes while the lineman recovered and Dimayor was consulted on whether there were guarantees to resume the match.

Finally, the game got going again and the Venezuelan Eric Ramírez scored to tie the score.

Then, from the eastern stand of the same stage, they threw more objects and one of them hit the Atlético Nacional player Andres Salazar.

Despite all of the above, Ospina decided that the game should continue.

TIME consulted with Fernando Jaramillo, president of theto Dimayor, who assured that the call that was seen on the television broadcast did not go to him or to Ricardo Perez, entity manager.

Jaramillo affirms that Dimayor does not get involved there, since the decisions are spring of the referees.

In the same way, it was learned that the championship’s disciplinary commission will investigate and decide punishments based on the referee’s report.

