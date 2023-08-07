The days continue to pass and as long as the transfer market remains open, the movements within Club América will continue to be active. Now, in addition to the injury to Henry Martin that left him out of the League CupThey could also lose another striker permanently. In this way, the Eagles would lose a striker who has already requested his departure to sign with a South American giant.
It is about the Uruguayan striker, brian rodriguez, who has not given the width since he arrived at the Coapa team due to strong internal competition and who would have already asked for his departure. His destiny would be to return to his country with a giant from South America, the Penarolmaximum champion of that country and five times winner of the Copa Libertadores.
In the event that the player’s departure is completed, Club América would be left without brian rodriguez in the next few hours, which would be a blow to the depth of the squad of the cream-blue team. Uruguayan press reports state that brian rodriguez would arrive at Penarol on loan, since he hardly plays in the Coapa team.
They even detail that the player spoke with the coach andre jardine, to ask him to let him go on loan until December, to which he would have received a positive response. However, the azulcrema directive is the one who will decide the future of brian rodriguez And if he will let him go on loan without a large financial contribution.
As if that were not enough, the injury to Henry Martin It would affect his desire to leave, since he could receive more activity in the absence of his starting attacker and to this add the absence of his compatriot jonathan rodriguez who is recovering from an injury. brian rodriguez arrived in Coapa for the Apertura 2022 tournament, coming from LAFC of the MLS, where he had had good performances.
brian rodriguez He has played a total of 28 games with Club América, between League Cup and Liga MX, in which he registered only four goals and three assists.
