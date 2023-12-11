I think everyone does about know if he likes summer more than winter. That you are probably a winter type if you cheer up when others are in an autumn blues, or are already dreaming about snow in July. And that you are probably a summer type if you put out the flag on December 21 because the days are getting longer again, and you would prefer to go to work in your swimming trunks every day. But what about you? officially – what you can put on your passport, so to speak – that is more difficult to determine. And that is inconvenient.
Because what I notice is that, as soon as the temperature drops below zero or above thirty degrees, a gap becomes visible in society between the summer haters and the winter haters. Winter enthusiasts who call summer types wimps when they complain about a few degrees of frost; summer lovers who demonize winter types when they enjoy the cold – it can be tough sometimes.
And so I made a handy test with which you can easily determine whether you are a summer or a winter type and, above all: how bad that is and how you deal with it. Because there is enough polarization in society without friction over the weather. Yes, right?
1. As soon as it freezes, every morning at 6 a.m. you jump into the nearest ditch and swim a few kilometers with icicles under your armpits.
Then you go to work bursting with energy. 100 points
2. You have a signature cocktail something you like to brag about and there is nothing better than a food truck festival with lots of sun and millennials and those grilled portobellos and vegetarian burgers for 23 euros each.
0 points
3. There is no such thing as bad weather, but bad clothing does.
100 points
4. You complain about the cold in winter and wear a sleeping bag coat, but you have trendy holes in your pants and ankle socks.
50 points.
5. There is nothing more beautiful than being wet and cold, because then you can wear dry clothes and drink hot chocolate.
50 points
6. It's horrible when it rains.
Then you really don't know what to do next with your life. #autumndepression #FML. 0 points
7. Lonely against the wind on an ice field with snot in front of the eyes and the sound of irons on natural ice – howling with happiness.
100 points
8. 21 degrees is perfect – above 30 degrees it is too hot.
50 points
9. If frost is expected, you can lie down in a sleeping bag at the Ankeveense Plassen with your skates on and wait until the ice is strong enough.
The hell of '63, Reinier Paping, you know. #heathater 100 points
10. You always have cold feet in bed.
Skating is a thing of the past anyway. 50 points
11. Getting snowed in and then the bell rings and Jude Law is at the door #lifegoals.
50 points
12. You only find snow permissible at Christmas, and as icing sugar on the oliebollen. #winterdepression
0 points
13. You know what winter camping is and you have the equipment for it.
100 points
14. Pure love for birds that start whistling LOUDLY at 5 o'clock in the morning.
50 points
15. Preferably no shirtless people on the street, but people dressed in layers.
That you think: there could be all kinds of things underneath. 100 points
16. It's okay to wear flip-flops to work.
0 points
17. What do you mean, nice in the garden? You mean listening to the screams of children and sitting in the smoke of the neighbour's barbecue.
#spring depression #summer depression 100 points
18. Barbecuing, there is nothing more beautiful.
In the garden! With a beard and an apron and a big meat fork, and then enjoy smoking! 0 points
19. 3:34 PM is a great time to close the curtains.
100 points
20. Hot sticky nights, naked sweating on the sheets – that's fun.
0 points
