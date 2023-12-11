I think everyone does about know if he likes summer more than winter. That you are probably a winter type if you cheer up when others are in an autumn blues, or are already dreaming about snow in July. And that you are probably a summer type if you put out the flag on December 21 because the days are getting longer again, and you would prefer to go to work in your swimming trunks every day. But what about you? officially – what you can put on your passport, so to speak – that is more difficult to determine. And that is inconvenient.

Because what I notice is that, as soon as the temperature drops below zero or above thirty degrees, a gap becomes visible in society between the summer haters and the winter haters. Winter enthusiasts who call summer types wimps when they complain about a few degrees of frost; summer lovers who demonize winter types when they enjoy the cold – it can be tough sometimes.

And so I made a handy test with which you can easily determine whether you are a summer or a winter type and, above all: how bad that is and how you deal with it. Because there is enough polarization in society without friction over the weather. Yes, right?

1. As soon as it freezes, every morning at 6 a.m. you jump into the nearest ditch and swim a few kilometers with icicles under your armpits.

Then you go to work bursting with energy. 100 points

2. You have a signature cocktail something you like to brag about and there is nothing better than a food truck festival with lots of sun and millennials and those grilled portobellos and vegetarian burgers for 23 euros each.

0 points

3. There is no such thing as bad weather, but bad clothing does.

100 points

4. You complain about the cold in winter and wear a sleeping bag coat, but you have trendy holes in your pants and ankle socks.

50 points.

5. There is nothing more beautiful than being wet and cold, because then you can wear dry clothes and drink hot chocolate.

50 points

6. It's horrible when it rains.

Then you really don't know what to do next with your life. #autumndepression #FML. 0 points

7. Lonely against the wind on an ice field with snot in front of the eyes and the sound of irons on natural ice – howling with happiness.

100 points

8. 21 degrees is perfect – above 30 degrees it is too hot.

50 points

9. If frost is expected, you can lie down in a sleeping bag at the Ankeveense Plassen with your skates on and wait until the ice is strong enough.

The hell of '63, Reinier Paping, you know. #heathater 100 points

10. You always have cold feet in bed.

Skating is a thing of the past anyway. 50 points

11. Getting snowed in and then the bell rings and Jude Law is at the door #lifegoals.

50 points

12. You only find snow permissible at Christmas, and as icing sugar on the oliebollen. #winterdepression

0 points

13. You know what winter camping is and you have the equipment for it.

100 points

14. Pure love for birds that start whistling LOUDLY at 5 o'clock in the morning.

50 points

15. Preferably no shirtless people on the street, but people dressed in layers.

That you think: there could be all kinds of things underneath. 100 points

16. It's okay to wear flip-flops to work.

0 points

17. What do you mean, nice in the garden? You mean listening to the screams of children and sitting in the smoke of the neighbour's barbecue.

#spring depression #summer depression 100 points

18. Barbecuing, there is nothing more beautiful.

In the garden! With a beard and an apron and a big meat fork, and then enjoy smoking! 0 points

19. 3:34 PM is a great time to close the curtains.

100 points

20. Hot sticky nights, naked sweating on the sheets – that's fun.

0 points

The outcome

0 – 200 points You are a summer type. You have breakfast with tapas, rosé and a vitamin D pill under your tongue, and you have lunch with gazpacho. From June 21st you start complaining that the days are getting shorter. You will find anything below 21 degrees Celsius cold and everyone needs to hear that all day long. You laugh at people who like snow, hail, cold and rain #autumn depression #winter depression. Advice: make less noise in spring and summer and wear woolen leggings under your clothes in winter. Come on, #persevere. And: embrace your dark side more often. It can't be Dance Valley every day. In the summer, be a source of inspiration for the spring, autumn and winter types. We need you in the coming years. 200-250 points You are a spring type. You have breakfast with risotto and a cold, fresh Riesling and you have lunch with caprese salads. From October to May you are a shaking straw, summer is too hot for you. We're worried about you. Because in the future you will cycle whistling through the Dutch vines in February, March and April. But for the summers you really have to come up with a plan B. Advice: think about Sweden. Or Lapland. See also Poland's Climate Minister considers the antitrust investigation against Gazprom to be justified 250 – 500 points You are an autumn type. Your breakfast with bock beer and pumpkin soup; you will have lunch with cinnamon, gingerbread and mulled wine. In the autumn you stand for hours with your hands on the railing of the bridge, dreamily philosophizing about nostalgia. The new Dutch fake winters are also going well for you. The more rain, the better. Your only problem: how do I survive the summer? Advice: your philosophical character helps you enormously to bear the downfall of humanity and the climate. The closer disaster is, the more you revive! You are an example to us all. 500 – 1000 points You are a winter type. You have pea soup for breakfast, drink a glass of antifreeze and you take skates and skis with you to work. In the winter you complain that it's too hot, in the summer you sit inside at barbecues and hate summer festivals. Advice: go to the sauna every now and then to thaw out. You can't stay indoors in the air conditioning all your life, with your cats on your lap. Eventually you will become extinct. Just like the rest of humanity, by the way! #yolo!