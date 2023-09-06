He Manchester Utd He assured this Wednesday in a statement that he takes the accusations made by the player’s ex-girlfriend “very seriously” Anthony in which he accuses the Brazilian winger of threats and violence.

“Manchester United recognizes the existing accusations against the South American footballer, and understands that the police are carrying out an investigation. Pending more information, the club will not comment further on the matter,” the entity stated.

(Scandal! Antony Santos' ex-girlfriend accuses him of assault: he lost his baby)

What happened

“As an institution, we take this matter very seriously, taking into account the impact of these accusations,” added the club, without specifying whether or not the footballer will be separated from the team after the window of international matches.

Antony, 23, was dismissed from the Brazilian team on Monday after his ex-girlfriend’s accusations were made public, facts that the footballer denies.

The player assured on Monday on his Instagram account that he is a “victim of false accusations” by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

“I can calmly affirm that the accusations are false, and that the evidence already produced and the others that will be produced show that I am innocent,” said the player, a World Cup player in Qatar-2022.

What they say

The coach of the ‘Seleção’, Fernando Diniz, he had called Antony for the duels against Bolivia (September 8 in the Brazilian city of Belém) and Peru (12, in Lima). Presumed WhatsApp messages published by the Brazilian press this Monday revealed threats and intimidation allegedly made by Antony to his ex-girlfriend.

In one of the conversations cited by local media, Antony’s ex-partner says that the attacker must apologize for the “kicks and assaults.”

The endpoint replies “sorry” in the next message. The woman, who took the case to police in Sao Paulo, also appears in a photo with a scalp wound.

Antony said his relationship with “Mrs. Gabriela” was “tumultuous, with verbal abuse on both sides.”

“But I never practiced physical aggression,” he said. The Brazilian forward signed for United from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for $107 million. Last season he played 48 games with the ‘Red Devils’, scoring eight goals. It is not the first time that Manchester United has faced a case of gender violence involving one of its footballers.

The front Mason Greenwood, 21, accused of rape, saw those charges dropped last February. Club and player decided to go their separate ways and the footballer was loaned to Getafe andSpanish.(Jenni Hermoso uncovers herself and makes a drastic decision against Luis Rubiales)