His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, affirmed that the success of the security system in the UAE and the advanced model it provides in extending security and safety is the result of concerted sincere efforts and hard work that translates the vision of the wise leadership and provides the community with a safe environment that It enables him to preserve his gains and confirm his ability to progress and prosper.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Dubai Police and the initiatives it offers and the qualitative projects it implements aimed at serving the community and ensuring the highest levels of security and safety in accordance with the best international standards and practices, by employing the latest technologies and using the best competencies and paying attention to building the police cadre and enhancing its physical, professional and cognitive readiness, and providing it with all the ingredients. Which helps him to carry out his mission fully, praising the role of the female cadre in Dubai Police and its positive contribution to strengthening the security system.

This came during the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai to the headquarters of the Dubai Police Officers Club, where he was received by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, his assistants, and a number of senior officers and directors of public departments.

During the visit, His Highness inspected the club’s facilities and learned about the latest equipment and capabilities provided by the club, the extent to which police officers and personnel benefit, and the role the club plays in raising the physical readiness of all Dubai Police employees.

His Highness listened to an explanation from His Excellency the Commander-in-Chief and his assistants about the most prominent results achieved by the Dubai Police in the field of enhancing security and safety in the Emirate of Dubai, and the efforts made in combating and reducing crime, best practices, experiences, programs and modern technologies in the security work system, and the most important projects that keep pace with future directions. for the emirate.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum watched part of the presentations of the General Department for Drug Control, the most prominent achievements and statistics of the department, the level of progress and development in the programs implemented in it, and how to harness modern technologies and artificial intelligence in combating drug crimes of all kinds and classifications, in addition to the role of Administration at the local and international levels, and the most important forms of global cooperation in the field of drug control.

His Highness was briefed on the statistics of the General Department for Drug Control, where it was able to seize 49.6% of the defendants involved in narcotic and psychotropic substances cases at the state level, in the second quarter of the current year 2023, and contributed to providing different countries with 50 important information during the second quarter of the year. This year, which led to the arrest of 28 suspects, and the seizure of 431 kilograms of drugs, as well as 491 kilograms of drugs, and 3 million and 333 thousand and 916 narcotic pills in the second quarter of this year. The administration also succeeded, during the same period, in monitoring and blocking 560 accounts. On social media, you promote drugs.

His Highness learned about the achievements of the International Hemaya Center of the General Administration for Drug Control, during the second quarter of this year, as the total beneficiaries of 71 student and community programs reached 28,000 male and female students from 20 different nationalities, and the total beneficiaries of awareness efforts through application platforms reached Social communication and awareness programs published 776 thousand and 724 beneficiaries.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, listened to an explanation about the “Oyoun” project, which is an advanced system that relies on artificial intelligence and big data analysis to ensure the provision of security and safety for society, through which surveillance cameras with smart technologies are used within an integrated security system under the supervision of Dubai Police, and in cooperation with a number of Partners in the private sector, with the support and participation of relevant government departments and institutions.

The system works to enhance the capabilities of the specialized agencies to deal efficiently, effectively and professionally with everything related to the security of the individual and society, by utilizing modern and advanced technologies and artificial intelligence technology to prevent crime, reduce traffic accident deaths, monitor negative phenomena in residential, commercial and vital areas, and prompt response to accidents. Before the communication is received, as well as predicting and anticipating events before they occur.

The “Oyoun” project contributes to supporting the decision-making process and ensuring coverage of all vital areas and roads, and the optimal utilization of human resources by reducing the proportion of human intervention, especially in the areas of monitoring, analysis and control.

Among the initiatives that His Highness reviewed, is the “Naseej” initiative, which is one of the qualitative initiatives implemented by the Dubai Police with the aim of proactively addressing the negative behaviors of students, and correcting them through scientific programs and methodologies, to achieve a positive transformation of those with negative behaviors, and return them to the social fabric in a new and fruitful way, which contributes to In enhancing community security, especially at the school community level.

The Naseej initiative is a comprehensive creative response to proactively address problems and negative and offensive behaviors, and correct any negative or conflicting behavior of school students, by providing innovative ways to deal with these behaviors.

The “Naseej” initiative relies in its strategy on three main axes, namely: “Proactiveness”, which is represented in predicting the future of behaviors contrary to values, monitoring, studying and analyzing global variables, creating awareness programs to inculcate and sustain positive behaviors, and the “Calender” axis, which is a set of educational programs. And the planned correction according to the type of violation, and the degree of its seriousness, and aims to bring about a positive change in the behavior of the violating student, and the axis of “reinforcement” through which positive behaviors that support the values ​​and principles of positive citizenship are promoted by spreading these practices among students, honoring them and motivating the distinguished, This is to ensure the achievement of five main objectives of the initiative, namely: providing a safe educational environment, preventing and reducing negative phenomena, promoting positive behavior and manifestations, building sustainable partnerships, and developing rehabilitation and guidance programs.

The launch of the “Naseej” initiative comes after Dubai Police monitored negative behaviors of a group of adolescents through social media platforms, as well as other behaviors that contradict the values ​​of society. Dubai Police launched the “Naseej” program to work on changing negative behavior into positive.

The “Naseej” initiative is a community, educational, and security initiative under the umbrella of the Dubai Police. It works to address negative behaviors and behaviours, which may develop and turn into crimes in various environments such as schools, clubs, streets, homes, cafes, social media platforms, and any other place if not done. Processing them appropriately, to ensure the safety and security of Dubai, and to ensure the maintenance of safety and social security.

The initiative focuses on early intervention and guiding children at an early age, to promote positive behaviors and prevent the development of unhealthy behaviors that may affect their future lives. It works, in cooperation with government partners, schools, parents and other competent authorities, to achieve its goals and enhance its impact on society.

The activities of the “Naseej” program include many physical and educational activities, including horse riding, swimming and military exercises, which contribute to enhancing discipline and responsibility among young people, and work to develop their personal and social skills and enhance their analytical capabilities and creative thinking.

The initiative seeks to achieve several goals, including promoting positive thinking and combating unacceptable behaviors, through awareness and education to prevent and combat negative behaviors such as violence, bullying and drug abuse, encouraging young people to report any suspicious or inappropriate behavior, and promoting a culture of transparency and social responsibility.

The initiative also seeks to provide the necessary support and care for young people who suffer from negative behaviors, by directing them towards appropriate social and psychological services, in addition to building strong partnerships with government, educational and community institutions, in order to enhance efforts to combat negative behaviors and achieve positive change.

During a visit to the headquarters of the Dubai Police Officers Club, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai met Lieutenant Shamma Al Buflasa and Lieutenant Dana Al Soori from the Dubai Police and praised their distinction and their graduation with distinction in the officer preparation program at the New York Police Academy, as the first members of the women police from the UAE to pass this specific training from abroad. The United States, within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness to empower Emirati women, who have proven their effective contribution and successive successes, strengthening their presence locally, regionally and globally in many fields and at various levels.

Lieutenant Shamma Al-Buflasa and Lieutenant Dana Al-Souri had joined a 6-month training program at the New York Police Academy, which is one of the oldest police forces in the world with a 177-year-old career.

At the end of the visit, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for his continuous support to Dubai Police and his wise guidance, stressing that the Dubai Police work teams It continues its efforts to ensure the sustainability of the development of the police operations system in various sectors, in partnership with government and private agencies, and to harness all capabilities and ingredients to support the achievement of strategic directions in enhancing security and security, and improving the quality of life of community members.