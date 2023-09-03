Saturday, September 2, 2023, 20:21



Updated 8:37 p.m.

José Ángel Antelo, provincial president of Vox and spokesman for this party in the Regional Assembly, will be the new vice president and advisor for Security, Interior and Emergencies in the regional coalition government with the PP. Vox sources confirmed this Saturday to LA VERDAD that it has proposed its regional leader for this position and in the executive of the popular Fernando López Miras they assured that the latter “will designate whoever Vox proposes”, that is, deputy Antelo. They added that “the agreement talks about powers, not people.”

At the moment, Vox did not clarify whether Antelo will leave his seat in the regional parliament, where he would be replaced by the corresponding person on the electoral list (number 10 on the candidacy is Aída Peñalver Martínez), or would combine both responsibilities.

Antelo and Miras shared a meeting this Saturday at the Hotel Nelva in Murcia, to prepare the formation of the new Executive. Subsequently, they shared a photograph on their social networks in which they are seen chatting while having a coffee. They agreed to comment on the good harmony between the two new government partners, although they avoided giving details of their agreement. There was no call to journalists and both PP and Vox avoided reporting the details of their agreement for this legislature throughout the day.

Promotion, “to be specified”



Regarding the Ministry of Development, in the Santiago Abascal party they indicated that the name of the person promoted by Vox for the position is “to be specified.”