HArry Kane went away empty-handed for the first time, but Mathys Tel jumped into the breach shortly before the end: With a lot of hard work, Bayern Munich defeated their actual feared opponent Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 (0-1) after a deficit and kept a clean sheet in the soccer Bundesliga preserved. The usual place at the top is denied to Bayern even after three matchdays.

Leroy Sané (58th) and the match winner Tel (87th), who had just come on as a substitute, scored for Thomas Tuchel’s superior, but harmless team for a long time in his 250th Bundesliga game as coach. 100-million-man Kane only got a few deals – so Mario Mandzukic (2012), Luca Toni (2007) and Ruggiero Rizzitelli (1996) remain the only strikers in Bayern history to have been successful in each of their first three Bundesliga appearances .

Kane and Müller storm for Bayern

Bayern are therefore right on schedule: As in the previous year, the defending champions, who had not won any of five competitive games against Gladbach, have a full nine points after three games. Borussia, on the other hand, are still there with just one point after their big upheaval and also set a negative record: For the first time in their history, the Foals had to concede nine goals in the first three match days.

“As soon as a series runs against us, we don’t believe in series,” said Tuchel before the game in view of the meager record against the eleven from the Lower Rhine. In the 111th Bundesliga duel between the two teams, his team started as expected: the game was played almost exclusively in the Gladbach half, and Bayern had three corners after just six minutes.







Kane started alongside Thomas Müller, who ousted international Serge Gnabry. Both ran and gestured a lot, changed sides, but were in good hands in Borussia’s defence. Goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas, standing in for the injured Jonas Omlin, was not given any serious scrutiny in his first Bundesliga game for the Foals for a long time.

Itakura scores for Gladbach

Because the Borussia concrete held up, the hosts became bolder over time. A header from Marvin Friedrich fell on the crossbar (26th), but not only that: A little later Itakura even managed to take the lead when he also hit the far corner with a header arc lamp.

Bayern were behind for the first time this season, but they gave it their all again until the break – Nicolas deflected a shot from the strong Sané onto the crossbar (39′).

The expected power play by Bayern followed in the second round. Müller (56th) just passed, but then it was time: Joshua Kimmich chipped to Sané, who pushed the ball past Nicolas into the net from a tight angle.

Gladbach could hardly free themselves from the grip, the guests’ second goal was in the air. The Borussia defense, which had recently been scolded, fought back with all their might before Tel finally headed in.