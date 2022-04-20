Almost always fans looking for horror-themed anime, sooner or later, end up coming across Another. This work of PA Works based on the novel by Yukito Ayatsuji focuses on two characters Kōichi Sakakibara Y Mei Misaki.

In this story the first one arrives at class 3-3 of the school North Yomiyama, and notice that for some reason everyone ignores the second one, as if she didn’t exist. He thought it was just a case of bullying.

But as the story of the series progresses, it is revealed that this class actually suffers from a kind of curse, which is responsible for several deaths.

It also doesn’t help much that at the beginning Mei be very reserved, but as time goes on she opens up a little more and Koichi He knows his peculiar condition.

For example, why does he wear a patch over one of his eyes? Actually, she lost one of them when she was a child due to a tumor.

So it was replaced by an artificial doll-like one, and that’s why Mei Misaki in Another decides to hide it because of its unnatural appearance. But he also does it for another reason and that is that he can see the ‘color of death’.

It not only captures deceased people, but also those who are about to die. It is a cursed gift that mortifies her but with which she has learned to live. It’s part of what contributes to the sinister charm of this story.

A cosplayer recreates Mei from Another

Due to the above Mei is a relatively popular character, and is the reason that more than one cosplayer Take it as a source of inspiration. That is the case of kleiner pixel (@kleinerpixel), who decided to recreate his appearance.

The cosplay of it respects its original appearance. This is how it reflects her black hair with her typical short hairstyle, as well as the patch that she wears on one of her eyes. The one that can be seen is red thanks to the use of a lens.

The outfit she wears is the school’s student outfit, which consists of a white blouse, black vest, and red bow tie. At least that is what she can see, and based on that, it can be said that it is a good interpretation of Mei Misaki from Another.

Take into account the details of this character to recreate it. It would have been great if she showed her other eye, the doll eye. This one is green and also appeared in the series. Although only sometimes.

Source.