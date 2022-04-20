Cleaning tip of the weekThe house could use a major overhaul once in a while. Cleaning expert Marja Middeldorp therefore helps to solve everyday problems. This week: how to get rid of the dust.

In this week’s reader’s post a question about ‘the most annoying job in the house’, as Anja de Boer describes it: ‘My TV in particular attracts a lot of dust, it is made of black plastic. I dust it off in the morning, go out the door, and when I get home there’s another haze of dust on it. I’ve already tried microfibre cloths, swiffer, a damp chamois, nothing can stop it. It seems as if dust is crawling up the leg and spreading over the device. How can I avoid having to dust twice a day?’

Marja thinks it’s a nice question, she responds enthusiastically on the phone. ,,I’ve thought a lot about it and the first thing that comes to my mind is the image of the Fridays of the past: then everyone in the neighborhood was outside knocking the carpets and all windows and doors were opened to air. Grab some pillows, mats and other dust grabbers and knock them out. Look at what a dust comes out of that! That is already dust that comes loose less in the house when you sit on the couch, for example.”

skin disease

It’s a start – beating mats – but Marja realizes that the stocking is not over yet. “First I would like to say: fabric gives life. If you have stuff, you have dust in your house. I myself am always scrubbing because I have psoriasis, a skin disease that always leaves flakes everywhere. My son always said: ‘Mom, you don’t have to go on winter sports because you create your own mountain of snow in the house’. haha!”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Then the cleaning method: ,,I prefer to put socks on my hands. If a device attracts a lot of dust because it is static, I put socks made of acrylic or plastic on my hands. Rubbing makes the socks static and attracts dust. The great thing about socks is that you can turn them over and turn them inside out. Then you don’t have to change them as often as a duster. After use, just put them in the wash.”

Sometimes Marja does another trick with the socks. “Before I put them on my hands, I rub some cream on my hands. Very normal and cheap hand cream. Due to the friction, the fabric of the socks gets warm and so does the cream. A very small layer of fat seeps through the sock and that fat absorbs the dust extra well. Then you bring less dust into the air, which later flutters down on your furniture and television.”

no duster

“I don’t have any dusters in the house anymore. Look, I think you’re even more likely to come across a forgotten Easter egg than a duster. I sometimes see people outside on the balcony knocking out their dusters. With a bit of bad luck, it’s all on the outside of the windows!”

After dusting, vacuuming is also a good idea. ,,I vacuum every day, also because of that psoriasis. It is helpful to wait half an hour after dusting until most of the dust has settled. Then you suck all that off the ground. Extra tip: put some wax granules on the carpet. If you then vacuum, the house will smell nice.”

Marja has a different aid than socks for the hard-to-reach places. “Such a road wipe on a stick. You can also extend the rod. That’s my giraffe. He does what you want and gets everywhere!”

Look at at vtwonen which TV furniture suits you best. Do you want to ask Marja Middeldorp a question? Send an e-mail to this address (wonen@dpgmedia.nl) with your name. Check out more cleaning tips below: