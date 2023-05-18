Born in 2005, he is not related to Zlatan but has a good character, he is the son of Kosovars and is in the German national team, he has already made his debut in the Bundesliga. The team that will come to Bavaria is born on him and other golden babies
One step after another, but without giving yourself too much time. Arijon Ibrahimovic is growing, and he’s doing it fast. At the beginning of January, the Bayern managers decided to lock down the 17-year-old by having his contract renewed until 2025. The 2005 class was taken by the Bavarians in 2018, when he still had 13 years to go.
