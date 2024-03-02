They will become parents! Angie Arizaga and Jota Benzformer members of 'This is war', surprised their thousands of fans today, March 2, by posting a touching photo on instagram in which they revealed that they will be parents. The couple holds a photo showing an ultrasound, a study that certifies the happy moment they are experiencing. In addition, they shared an emotional post in which they stated how difficult it was for them to achieve pregnancy.

YOU CAN SEE: Angie Arizaga does not rule out marriage plans: “If Jota asks for my hand, I will say yes”

Will Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz have a baby?

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz They have a stable relationship for almost four years and make up one of the most beloved couples in national entertainment. However, no one expected the announcement they made on March 2, through their social media accounts. instagramwhich gave light to the arrival of their baby, the first child for both.

The couple uploaded a photo to their social networks and Angie can be seen holding an ultrasound and a pregnancy test, while Jota kisses his girlfriend's belly.

“The blessing that is on the way has me very excited. Just thinking that within me is the result of the great love that I have with Jota, fills me with joy! Impossible to say that I did not feel afraid, asking myself a thousand questions. I no longer “It's thinking only about me, it's thinking about our baby and our family.”wrote the model.

On the other hand, the couple decided to tell how difficult this stage has been for both of them and how much it cost them to conceive a baby, to the point that they thought they could not become parents.

YOU CAN SEE: Angie Arizaga says that Jota Benz will wear sneakers at her wedding: “She wants to go with Jordans”

“You can't imagine how much I waited for this moment, how many negative tests, how many hugs telling me 'be patient', how many tears and pain when the test was negative, how much pressure from people I didn't even know, to the point of giving up… to say such Maybe this stage is not for me and I dedicated myself to healing inside”said Arizaga.

What did Jota Benz say about the arrival of her new baby?

In the same post, the urban singer also spoke about this new stage in his life together with Angie Arizaga and admitted that having been able to find his other half “with 195 countries and 8 billion people existing is incredible.”

“Every decision made in life creates a future and path. That is, of all the possible options, we were walking in the same direction to find each other. We chose each other, we respected each other, we admired each other, we took care of each other and we promised to grow from the hand. Therefore, life gave us what many look for and few find, true love. And how beautiful it is that the love of your life carries within it the 'love of our lives'. The most beautiful thing is that even We don't know you and we already love you. Thank God for allowing us to be parents.“wrote Jota Benz.

Will Angie Arizaga marry Jota Benz?

Angie ArizagaShe was very happy about the future wedding of Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao, but she was very clear that she does not feel pressure to follow in her footsteps.

“I'm happy for Ale and for Said, I'm very happy, but I feel like there's pressure, they tell me: 'They've already asked Ale, now you're missing.' But things under pressure never turn out well, I think everyone has their own time. If Jota asks me for my hand tomorrow, I would say 'yes', and if he asks me in a couple of years, I would also say 'yes'. Of course I would like to get married, but everything in due time, I know that Jota will surprise me and for now I am happy with my coexistence,” declared Arizaga.



#Angie #Arizaga #Jota #Benz #reveal #baby #quotYou #can39t #imagine #long #waited #moment.quot