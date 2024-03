Humanitarian aid truck enters the Gaza Strip, on March 2; food, water and medicine sent have been insufficient to meet the needs of the local population. | Photo: Haitham Imad/EFE/EPA

The United States concluded this Saturday its first airdrop of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip using three military planes that distributed around 38,000 meals, according to the Central Command of the American Air Force.

In a statement published on the social network X, the Central Command said that it had the collaboration of Jordan to carry out the launches. “The Department of Defense’s humanitarian airdrops contribute to the U.S. government’s ongoing efforts to provide vital humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We are planning possible follow-up missions to deliver aerial aid,” the statement detailed.

US Air Force Central Command used three C130 aircraft to drop 66 pallets of food, 22 from each plane. The food packages did not include water or medical supplies, according to CNN. Humanitarian aid organizations say these airdrops fall far short of meeting the food and supply needs of the region, where more than 2 million people face hunger.

On Friday, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced the airdrop of packages with food and medicine in the Gaza Strip and opened the possibility of having a maritime corridor to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave. “The aid that is flowing to Gaza is not enough. There are innocent lives at stake. Children's lives are at stake,” said the American president as he began a meeting at the White House with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.