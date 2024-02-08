Controversy has arisen in China after the absence of Lionel Messi, star of Inter Miami, in an exhibition match in Hong Kong, which has caused a wave of discontent among fans and criticism from the media. The situation worsened when Messi participated in a friendly in Japan days later, despite the physical discomfort that prevented him from playing in Hong Kong.

This decision has been interpreted by many as a lack of respect, especially after the Global Times highlighted the difference in attitude of the player in both countries.accusing him of being distant in China while showing enthusiasm in Japan.

Messi tried to calm things down with an apology via Weibo, expressing his regret at not being able to participate in the Hong Kong match and expressing his desire to play there again. However, the Global Times called his statement insufficient, pointing out the lack of a direct apology and refund for fans, some of whom had traveled long distances and paid high prices to see him play.

The player regretted that the match did not take place.

Frustration spread to Inter Miami shareholder David Beckham and Hong Kong officials, who stressed the importance of Messi's participation in the event under the financing agreement.

Chinese fans' reaction on Weibo also reflected their disappointment, criticizing Messi's perceived friendly attitude in Japan in contrast to his behavior in China. The controversy highlights fan expectations and the importance of public figures' communication and engagement with their audiences, especially at international events that attract global attention.

