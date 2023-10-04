America, as has become a custom, looks like a champion. The team from the capital of the country won the classic against the Pumas last weekend and as if that were not enough, yesterday they confirmed their excellent sporting moment after crushing the Azteca Stadium 4-0 on the field. Tuzos del Pachuca, a resounding result that came to fruition with everything and that the coach of those from the Coapa nest opted for a rotating eleven.
America looks solid in all lines, however, those from Coapa should not lose focus, because in the Solari and Ortíz era, there were the same feelings that they were far superior to the rest of the MX League and in the end they did not They won nothing, this due to the deficiencies in defense that they showed in moments of killing and dying, a mistake that the Brazilian-born coach seeks not to make at the end of the semester.
At the end of the beating of Pachuca, Jardine made it clear that América is a huge team and that therefore its responsibility is to defend as such, because in the coach’s view, “big teams should not receive many goals.” . These words from Jardine make it clear where the work is focused, it has a fear attack capable of subsisting alone, but in the lower zone, any slightest mistake can be costly, you must always be well established in defense.
#André #Jardine #focuses #attention #working #defense #America