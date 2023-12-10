Three people were injured as a result of an explosion and fire that occurred late Saturday in a residential building in the city of Essen, western Germany.

According to preliminary findings, the incident began around 15:10 pm local time (2115 GMT) in an apartment on the first floor. From there, the fire spread to other apartments in the building. The house and a nearby building were damaged.

A spokesman for the German Fire Department said: “The street has become a scene of devastation, all places are filled with debris and broken glass.” The cause of the explosion is still unclear.