La Spezia kills his wife with a razor. A farewell letter found: “Our love will be eternal”

Rossella Cominotti, the 53-year-old woman killed by her 57-year-old husband Alfredo Zenucchi in a delusional murder-suicide plan that still has no motive, she died on the evening of December 6th in the room of the ancient Locanda Luigina in Mattarana, in the province of La Spezia. The man then watched over her for 36 hours before leaving the hotel on the morning of December 8, when at 8.53 the alarm went off on 112, once the lifeless body was found with wounds to the throat and wrists by a cleaner.

This is the chilling detail that emerged during theinterrogation, which lasted four hours, carried out by the public prosecutor Elisa Loris with the carabinieri of the La Spezia investigative unit, in the presence of the defense lawyer Alberto Rimmaudo of the Massa court. To confirm that husband and wife, married since March 9th, had the intention of ending it together, there is one four-line letter presumably written by Rossella and also signed by Alfredo, found in the room. “Our love will be eternal”, “you can’t understand” and “we don’t want any fuss” some of the sentences contained. No reference to motive: Not it would be the economic one because the newsstand had no debt, even though it wasn’t doing well. The letter is an important document and the prosecutor’s office will order a handwriting expert to establish that it was truly written by Rossella and also signed by her husband. It was confirmed that the couple had arrived in Mattarana on Friday 1 December, after closing the newsstand in Bonemerse in the province of Cremona. They had around 700-800 euros.

“An isolated couple closed in on themselves”, the lawyer Alberto Rimmaudo outlines it, a definition that goes hand in hand with what can be seen in the places where the two lived. Both had moved away from their respective families of origin. Cominotti had maintained relations with only one aunt, Francesca Schiroli, whom he contacted with a certain regularity, but who, even she, had only learned of the marriage by chance. Zenucchi and Cominotti met in 2021 in a bar in Cremona. At that time the man worked for the Il Cerchio cooperative, in the porterage sector. He had left the Bergamo area long before, “it will be at least fifteen years” a fifty-year-old neighbor tries to make up his mind, asking for his name to be kept confidential “out of respect for his sister, a very good person. Here no one talks about Alfredo not out of silence – he adds -, but because he didn’t frequent the town. He was shy, he never spoke.” In a bar they remember him as a goalkeeper in Leffe’s team, as a boy.

In these last nine months, from the wedding onwards, it seems that the couple’s world revolved around the Bonemerse newsstand, taken over in January complete with an article in the local press. “It wasn’t good, but they weren’t debt-ridden,” explains the lawyer Rimmaudo to disprove the hypothesis of an economic motive. The police, who searched it on Friday, found it in perfect order, with the back room furnished to sleep in in case of need. And be ready, at dawn, for the delivery of the newspapers.

