Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed the launch of the book “The Reality of Cancer in the Arab World”, the first book on cancer in the Middle East, which topped the list of the most popular medical books in the region, as the book was downloaded more than 70,000 times within a week.

Oncologist and Cancer Consultant, President of the Emirates Cancer Society, Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, said that the idea of ​​the book started when he noticed the lack of data on cancer in the Middle East and North Africa, and there is also no detailed information about cancer in many Arab countries, or recommendations. To improve this important health sector.

He continued: “The project started in March 2017 as a small project to collect medical information about each Arab country separately to write a scientific paper, but the information began to accumulate greatly after the participation of specialized experts on cancer from all Arab countries, who later reached more than 50 researchers specialized in this field, and the idea of Scientific research into a book of more than 470 pages covering all aspects of cancer treatment in the Arab world.

Each chapter in the book provides vital information on cancer statistics and risk factors, available clinical care pathways and infrastructure, and prevention programs. The chapters also address specific challenges in each country and provide insight into future directions for achieving optimal care through traditional and new diagnoses and treatments to keep pace with the era of precision medicine. . The book concludes with many observations and recommendations for each country separately and also for the Arab countries in general. It also includes other specialized chapters such as “cancer research in the Arab world, radiotherapy in the Arab world, children’s tumors in the Arab world, as well as medical tourism for cancer abroad.” Arabic and caring for cancer patients during wars and conflicts.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the International Union Against Cancer (UICC), one of the world’s most prestigious organizations in the fight against cancer, commended the publication of this book, and Princess Dina Mired, former president of the Federation for International Cancer Control, said about the book: “This new book provides an invaluable look at the diverse nature of the burden of cancer in the world.” The Arab League, enabling decision makers to understand where the real needs of their population are in addition to their current resources. Using this tool they can fill gaps in care and design effective prevention and detection programs and improve survival rates, as well as optimal treatment options.”

Professor Al Shamsi stated that there are great differences in the care of cancer patients in the region, from first-class facilities in some countries to the lack of basic infrastructure in other countries, and he stressed that the UAE is one of the many developed countries in this field due to the great government support for this sector and the availability of free treatment For all citizens and residents on the land of the state, and the state brings many international expertise from hospitals and doctors specialized in this field to develop this important sector and also provides all modern and advanced devices for the treatment of cancer patients and also accelerates the registration of modern medicines in the state so that patients in the state are among the first patients In the world who benefit from these modern medicines.

The radiologist and one of the co-authors of the book, Dr. Ibrahim Abu Gheda, stated that the book is a reference for all specialists in the care of cancer patients in the Middle East, including doctors, researchers, students and also decision-makers to improve this important medical sector.

Dr. Aida Al-Awadi, the cultural official at the Emirates Cancer Society and one of the co-authors of the book, said that scientific research is the most important way to improve cancer care in the Arab region, and this book is a building block for more medical research in the field of cancer in our region.

Head of the Research, Studies and Data Analysis Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Wafaa Al-Nakhi, stated that one of the biggest challenges in the Gulf region in the field of cancer care is treatment abroad and how to study the motives and develop practical solutions to this phenomenon.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

