In Jeddah, home of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, everything seemed set for the second pole position in a row by Ferrari. instead Sergio Perez wore the role of the super hero by signing a masterpiece lap.

Charles Leclerc found himself mocked. Just 25 thousandths that separated him from Perez’s record time: 1’28 “200 against the Ferrari driver’s 1’28” 225. After a record first sector, Leclerc got a good second sector. The third sector, on the other hand, made the difference. It is precisely in that last stretch of track where the number 11 RB18 destroyed the dreams of the encore Ferrari.

Perez got the time of 27 “578 against Leclerc’s 27” 714. That made a difference. Charles, at the end of qualifying, said he was happy with his lap. After a Q1 and Q2 in which he took care to push only the necessary to get to Q3, at the last attempt he gave everything.

“The lap seemed good to me, I’m happy with the lap I managed in Q3. All qualifying was difficult. It was a question of keeping the car on track without making mistakes. They were very simple to do.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The impression was – at least for a few seconds – that no one could question the Monegasque’s departure at the post. Max Verstappen suffered from several grip problems at the rear of his RB18, while Carlos Sainz had higher references on his last lap.

Leclerc put together a really noteworthy lap, but Perez made the difference. In addition to the last sector, where the Red number 16 has always struggled compared to the RB18s, the Mexican beat his rival managing to lose “only” 165 thousandths in the first sector, or in the stretch where the F1-75s were unbeatable from the very first. free practice session.

“On the last lap of Q3 I just gave it my all. I think I managed to put it all together. Of course, maybe I could have gained something here and there, but I didn’t expect Perez to sign this time. So big compliments to him, I’m sure he did a great job today. Tomorrow is another day and we hope to get off to a good start “, concluded Leclerc.