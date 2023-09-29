Antonio G. Encinas Valladolid Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:29



An altercation in which the former mayor of Valladolid and national deputy, Óscar Puente, has been involved in one of the carriages of the Valladolid-Madrid AVE has forced the departure of the train at the Campo Grande station, which was initially scheduled at 8:45 hours, about 45 minutes. The incident occurred as a result of a clash between a passenger and the former socialist councilor, for reasons that have not been revealed.

According to socialist sources, the passenger has begun to rebuke Puente on the station platform. Both were traveling in the same car where the passenger continued yelling at him.

These events have forced the National Police to intervene, although upon their arrival the situation has been resolved.

The politician, who has already arrived at the plenary session for the second investiture vote, has anticipated that he will file the corresponding complaint for what happened.

Puente, who already spoke on Tuesday in the first investiture session of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was heading to the capital to, precisely, speak at noon as a socialist spokesperson this Friday in the second vote for the investiture of the ‘popular’ candidate. It will be the former mayor of Valladolid who will respond to the candidate’s speech. He will have five minutes to answer, far from the 43 that his intervention lasted last Tuesday and with his rival prepared.