Saturday, March 30, 2024, 18:39
An 11-year-old boy suffered a concussion this Saturday afternoon when an inflatable fell on him at the Santiago el Mayor sports center, in Murcia. According to 112 sources, the accident occurred around 5 p.m. The Emergency Coordination Center received a call requesting urgent medical assistance, since the minor was unconscious and the lifeguards were trying to revive him.
Agents from the Murcia Local Police and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene. Once stabilized, the child was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.
#11yearold #boy #suffers #concussion #inflatable #falls #sports #center #Murcia
Leave a Reply