Saturday, March 30, 2024, 18:39



| Updated 6:53 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

An 11-year-old boy suffered a concussion this Saturday afternoon when an inflatable fell on him at the Santiago el Mayor sports center, in Murcia. According to 112 sources, the accident occurred around 5 p.m. The Emergency Coordination Center received a call requesting urgent medical assistance, since the minor was unconscious and the lifeguards were trying to revive him.

Agents from the Murcia Local Police and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene. Once stabilized, the child was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.