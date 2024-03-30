The speculaas is tasty again. Alonso is said to be almost ready for a seat at Red Bull next year. It is up to our hero whether that is next to him or instead of him.

Peace seems to have returned within Red Bull, but secretly the battle is far from over. Of course, things are not going well between Christian Horner and the Austrian branch of the team. But Horner is strengthened by the Thai majority shareholder. And he seems to be stubbornly pursuing his own plan, like a big middle finger to his colleagues, who are out to tackle him.

Perhaps the most visible expression of this is who will drive for Red Bull Racing next year. Previously, this was always Helmut Marko's decision-making domain. But various sources report that Christian Horner now doesn't care about that. Telegraaf journalist Erik van Haren, among others, reports that Horner is having serious discussions with Fernando Alonso on his own. This is against the wishes of Marko, who sees no future in the 42-year-old Spaniard and prefers to promote someone from the (heavily thinned out) talent pool.

Horner would have wanted to sign Alonso as early as 2013, but even then 'Austria' declined. In 2014, the then unproven Ricciardo was put in the car next to Vettel. That turned out to be a good move because Ricciardo defeated Vettel. However, many people doubted this beforehand. The Ozzie had actually only narrowly defeated Jean-Éric Vergne at Toro Rosso. In that sense, you could almost say that bringing in Alonso now, more than ten years later, is a kind of outstanding score that Horner wants to settle.

But even apart from that, it is a clear statement from Horny. The question of course is whether he will get away with it. Not only towards his Austrian friends. But also in relation to the two chickens with the golden eggs; Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey. The first would have been 'informed' of the conversations. And even the fact that they are already 'advanced'. But it is unclear whether he has anything to say about it and what he thinks about it.

Max Emilian and 'Nando are known to get along well off the track. But F1 drivers are F1 drivers. Of course, Max doesn't really want someone next to him in the team in Alonso who might (who knows) be faster and who also has a status that means that part of the team will actually support him.

But F1 Insider speculates one step further. According to them, Horner would even accept the scenario that Verstappen leaves and that he puts Alonso in the car next to Perez. If that is the case, the small team boss is playing a very high game. But yes, after everything he has done himself and whatever damage he has suffered at the hands of others, nothing seems impossible anymore.

For the neutral F1 fan, it would of course be brilliant if this led to Verstappen and Alonso in one team. But it doesn't make the dirty games in the background any less unsavory. Whose deed.

This article “Alonso close to Red Bull deal, Verstappen informed” first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

