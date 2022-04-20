The creator of Uncharted, Amy Hennigis returning to work on a new “Richly cinematic action-adventure game“in the universe of Star Wars.

Hennig, spent three years working on Project Ragtag, EA’s ill-fated Star Wars game that never saw the light after developer Visceral Games shut down.

The project is the second major game in the works at Skydance New MediaHennig’s new studio, which is also working on an unannounced action-adventure game based on a Marvel property.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially “rewired” my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly.“Hennig said in a press release.”I am thrilled to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love“.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Amy again“, he has declared Douglas Reilly, director of Lucasfilm Games. “She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure“.

“Their vision of creating cinematic and inviting interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting“Reilly continued.”We are working hard with their experienced and talented team of developers and look forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.“.

Hennig’s untitled Star Wars game joins a number of other titles in development for the series. Three games are in the works at Apex Legends studio, Respawn: the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new first person shooter and strategy game, as well as an open world Star Wars game from Ubisoft studio, Massive Entertainment. , and Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse.

Source: Eurogamer.net.