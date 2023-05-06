The footage of the two drones prompted governments and security intelligence analysts to conduct a thorough search to discover the source of the two drones, which were designed to fly to their destination and then explode.

According to Dana Guard, head of the non-profit Navigation and Timing Foundation, Moscow has been paying close attention to protecting the Kremlin from drones at least since 2015 when it began using electronic countermeasures to automatically distance planes by jamming, misleading, and “fooling” the Global Positioning System (GPS). .ps).

The advanced defensive devices, according to Goard, may mean that the two drones used, which are believed to be medium in size, “were probably not using the Global Positioning System (GPS) but rather were manually controlled, which indicates that the two drones were launched from a close location.” Or they were just directed to go kamikaze-style.

Two of several videos posted on Russian social media channels show two objects flying on the same path towards the Kremlin Senate Dome, one of the highest points in the Kremlin complex.

The body of the first appeared to have been destroyed and a little smoke rose from it, and the second left what appeared to be debris on the dome.

Russia accused Ukraine of masterminding the attack with the help of the United States, and Kiev and Washington denied involvement.

How did the two planes reach the Kremlin?

Blake Resnick, founder and CEO of the drone company Brink, said: “It is amazing that this drone can fly completely around Moscow until it reaches the Kremlin without being detected and shot down.”

“The relatively small size and low altitude may help. If the drone does not use the global positioning system and does not communicate with a ground control station, this will also enhance its resistance to jamming and deception techniques,” he added.

According to Guard, the Kremlin has a large number of close defense systems that use radar and visual tracking, as these systems can use bullets and explosive shells to protect the Kremlin from drones or missiles.

For his part, Dan Gittinger, a drone expert at the Helicopter Aviation Association, said that if the launch was carried out from within Russia, the number of aircraft capable of carrying out this attack would certainly be greater.