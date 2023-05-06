London | Smoke was detected in the subway car, people broke windows in panic to get out

The London police and fire brigade said the smell of smoke was likely coming from the subway train’s brakes.

Metro traffic was stopped at London’s Clapham Common station on Friday when people inside the carriage started breaking windows to get out. According to the British media, the train had apparently left the station, but then stopped unexpectedly. At the same time, the passengers in the carriage had noticed smoke and the smell of smoke.

the BBC and of The Telegraph according to those interviewed, the doors of the carriage were locked after the stop. The passengers of the carriage tried to get out of the train, and when the doors did not open, they panicked and broke the windows of the carriage to get out.

Was on the metro station platform at the time of the event Jamie McConkey tells the BBC how people on the train were shouting and banging on the windows. Those on the platform also tried to pry open the doors to help them. Finally, some managed to break the windows of the subway car and the passengers climbed out through them. According to McConkey, there was also a strong smell of smoke at the station.

The video published by The Independent magazine shows people running away from the train and the station.

the BBC according to the London Fire Brigade, no fire was detected at the site. According to it and BTP, the police responsible for London’s tram transport, the smell of smoke probably came from the subway train’s brakes. Brake dust may resemble smoke from a fire, the police say.

According to the authorities, no one was reportedly injured in the incident. The incident caused delays on the London Underground.