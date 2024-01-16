Lucas Gonzalez does not continue to lead the technical direction of the America of Cali, It was the bomb that exploded on Monday night after a statement from the Valle del Cauca cast.

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that technical director Lucas González will not continue leading the professional team,” reads the text shared by the scarlet team.

harsh message

The official message states that the members of González's coaching staff will not continue in the 'mechita' either. “We thank the teacher and his coaching staff, Alexis Henríquez, Tiago Pina and Carlos Tabares their professionalism and we wish them success in their future projects,” reads the statement.

The reason(s) that led the American leadership to make the decision has not been confirmed, but some are pointed out in Cali.

Unofficial versions indicate that for a long time González's relationship with the majority of the team was not the best and that is why the decision was made.

More versions

Some claim that he quarreled with the president, Marcela Gomez, for the reinforcements that have arrived at the red team for the 2024 season.

The previous version was confirmed by the journalist Darío Angel Rodríguez. “The version that I get is that there were differences between the DT and President Marcela Gómez due to some incorporations.”

Another version warns that the determination was made endorsed by the president's parents, a decision made after an hour and a half meeting.

“Lucas González did not resign. Marcela Gómez, supported by her parents, was the one who decided to fire him after an hour and a half of meeting. She was not calm about the reaction of the people if the team did not start winning, nor with tactical aspects. “The players were surprised,” said the communicator. Mariano Olsen.

For several months it has been reported that González did not have a good relationship with some players on the American team, but it is another version that is not confirmed.

And to close for tonight, HERE I leave you, what three (3) days ago, I wrote, I hope you get the message, the “gravedigger” has already been announced and now comes the information “Bomb” I promised NOT to divulge it, but now that is defined, ah Vidal could NOT be directed by a “Gravedigger” pic.twitter.com/vLQtNBCvh3 — Jaime Dinas (@JaimeDinas) January 16, 2024

